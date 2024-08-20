13 protesters arrested during first day of Democratic National Convention in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say they arrested 13 people and have added additional security fences at a Chicago park where protesters clashed with police near the site of the Democratic National Convention. A second day of protests is planned for Tuesday, including one outside the Israeli Consulate. The park, located a block from the convention arena, served as a destination point for a march of thousands on Monday calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war. Several dozen activists broke away from the main group, breached the fencing, and were pushed back by police. Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said at a news conference Tuesday that 13 protesters were arrested Monday.

