The lead actors are revealed for the Broadway-bound dramatic sea musical ‘Swept Away’
AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The four stars who helped shape the new musical “Swept Away” — John Gallagher Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall — will steer the nautical tale to the commercial waves of Broadway. The tale about four men stranded in the Atlantic Ocean after a 19th-century shipwreck features songs from The Avett Brothers — especially their 2004 album “Mignonette” — and drops anchor at the Longacre Theatre in October. Tony-winner Michael Mayer will direct the show, which premiered at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in early 2022 and then went to Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.