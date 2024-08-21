2 injured Russian climbers rescued after 6 days stranded on Pakistan peak

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A mountaineering official says after six days of being stranded on a remote peak in Pakistan’s northeast, two injured Russian climbers have been finally rescued, while another remains missing and is presumed dead. The five-member climbing team, which began their expedition on one of Gasherbrum’s peaks to retrieve the body of a fellow climber, was hit by a pile of ice on Friday, officials said. Rescuers airlifted two of the mountaineers Monday while more planning was needed to rescue the others. Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said Wednesday the two climbers were in stable condition.

