SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Al Attles, the Hall of Famer who coached Warriors to 1975 title and one of NBA’s 1st Black head coaches, has died at 87.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.