From cybercrime to terrorism, FBI director says America faces many elevated threats ‘all at once’

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The head of the FBI says America is facing heightened threats from many corners at a time when law enforcement agencies are struggling. FBI Director Christopher Wray says he is “hard pressed to think of a time in my career where so many different kinds of threats are all elevated at once.” Wray spoke Wednesday in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press while visiting the Minneapolis field office to talk about partnerships between law enforcement agencies and also with other entities. His remarks come as the FBI confronts heightened concerns over domestic and international terrorism, as well as Chinese espionage and intellectual property theft and foreign election interference.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.