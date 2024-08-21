Heat dome moves into Texas with record highs expected

The National Weather Service says a heat dome that has led to nearly 90 consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures in Phoenix has moved into Texas. High temperature records are expected to fall daily across Texas under a major heat alert with an extreme heat alert affecting eastern New Mexico. Meteorologist Bryan Jackson says the dome will move into western Oklahoma and eastern New Mexico beginning Saturday, then to the mid-Mississippi Valley as it weakens slightly. About 14.7 million people are under an excessive heat warning, with heat indexes expected at 110 degrees Fahrenheit and above.

