Lionsgate recalls and apologizes for ‘Megalopolis’ trailer for fabricated quotes

Lionsgate recalled its new trailer for Francis Ford Coppola’s “Megalopolis” Wednesday amid revelations that critics’ quotes were fabricated. “Lionsgate is immediately recalling our trailer for Megalopolis,” a Lionsgate spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press. The trailer, released earlier Wednesday, included quotes from critics like Pauline Kael and Roger Ebert of other Coppola films that did not actually appear in their reviews. The film has also come under scrutiny of late for alleged misconduct on set, after videos leaked of Coppola hugging and kissing extras during a club scene, which representatives have not responded to requests for comment about.

