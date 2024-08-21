Living Desert Zoo looks to expand with three new lion habitats, event center

The Palm Desert Planning Commission heard from the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens on Tuesday night about the zoo's latest expansion project.

This expansion, which is the third and final phase of a three-phase master plan approved by the city in 2015, will include three new lion habitats, a 37,650 square foot event center, a two-story administrative office, and a new entrance structure.

In the city's staff report, it says the zoo held a community engagement meeting in May, which was attended by more than 80 people. They say the feedback was mostly positive, but they also received some public comments from concerned residents.

One resident outlined his concerns in a letter to the city, writing, "What I don’t like is the Living Desert’s growing appetite for developing more and more 'associated facilities' such as the event center and recreation whatever which completely changes its purpose, interest and value. The end-result of such a project would be no less than an undesirable mega commercial entity in the heart of an exclusive residential area."

