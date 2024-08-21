Police raid Andrew Tate’s home in Romania as new allegations emerge involving minors

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Masked police officers in Romania have carried out fresh raids at the home of internet influencer Andrew Tate, who is awaiting trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said it was searching four homes in the counties of Bucharest and nearby Ilfov early Wednesday, investigating allegations including human trafficking, the trafficking of minors and money laundering. The agency added that hearings will be held at its headquarters.

