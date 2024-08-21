School employee kills at least 3 people in a Bosnian town, police say

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say a school employee has shot and killed three people in a town in northwestern Bosnia. Police said the shooting happened around 10a.m. local time Wednesday in a secondary school building in Sanski Most, northwest of Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo. A spokesman told the Associated Press that the man used an automatic weapons and the victims included the school’s principal, a secretary and a teacher. Regional N1 television reported that the man had a dispute with the school management. No other details were immediately available. Bosnian schools are closed for the summer holiday, but Beganovic said there were people in the school as repeat examinations were underway.

