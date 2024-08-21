Target’s focus on lower prices in the grocery aisle start to pay off as comparable store sales rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Target’s comparable sales rose for the first time in a year as grocery aisle deals for cash-strapped customers began to pay off. Sales at stores open for a year rose 2% in the second quarter reversing months of declines. Online sales rose 8.7% and comparable sales in clothing increased 3% compared with a year ago as customers embraced new store brands like All in Motion and Wild Fable. Target’s profits and sales beat Wall Street expectations and the company increased its annual profit outlook. Shares spiked 13% before the opening bell Wednesday.

