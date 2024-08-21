Utah lawmakers want voters to give them the power to change ballot measures once they’ve passed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican-controlled Legislature will decide whether ask voters in November to relinquish some of their rights to lawmakers over changing state ballot measures. Lawmakers have called a special session Wednesday to consider amending Utah’s constitution to grant themselves power to rewrite or to repeal voter-approved ballot measures. The state’s highest court says lawmaker don’t have this power. The action comes after Utah’s Supreme Court handed a victory to opponents of a redistricting plan the Legislature drew up to overrule maps created by an independent redistricting commission that had been established to ensure congressional boundaries aren’t drawn to favor one party.

