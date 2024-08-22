A 2nd ex-Memphis officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his plea

MEMPHIS (AP) — A second former Memphis police officer accused in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols is changing his not-guilty plea in the case that sparked outrage and intense calls for police reform. Court documents show Emmitt Martin is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Mark Norris on Friday to change his plea as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Another former Memphis officer, Desmond Mills Jr., pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who recommended a 15-year prison sentence.

