A German warship blasted the Darth Vader theme on the Thames. ‘No deeper message,’ Navy says.

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Navy says there was “no deeper message” in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March — Darth Vader’s theme song in the “Star Wars” films — from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London. A bystander captured the spectacle Monday on video, which quickly went viral on social media. The song selection made waves across Europe. The warship, the Braunschweig, is named for a city in Germany’s Lower Saxony area — a galaxy far, far away from London. The Germany Embassy to London says the warship’s commander is a big “Star Wars” fan. There’s no word whether Anakin Skywalker was aboard.

