Attackers ambush and kill 11 police officers in eastern Pakistan, officials say

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say bandits armed with rocket-propelled grenades and guns have ambushed a police convoy in the eastern Punjab province, killing at least 11 officers and wounding others. Punjabi police say the attack happened in the Rahim Yar Khan district when the police officers were passing through a deserted area in a patrol targeting robbers who operate in the region. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militants attacks in recent years, but such a high number of police casualties in one attack is rare.

