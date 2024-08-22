Botswana says a huge 2,492-carat diamond has been uncovered at a mine

GABORONE, Botswana (AP) — Botswana says one of the largest diamonds ever found has been unearthed at one of its mines. The Botswana government believes the huge 2,492-carat stone is the biggest discovered in the country, and the second-biggest ever brought out of a mine. It will be put on show on Thursday. Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp. said in a statement Wednesday that it recovered the “exceptional” rough diamond from its Karowe Mine in western Botswana. It’s unclear if the diamond is of a high gem quality but that weight would make it the largest diamond found in more than 100 years and the second-largest dug out of a mine after the Cullinan Diamond discovered in South Africa in 1905.

