California delegate describes his experience at DNC
News Channel 3 had the opportunity to speak exclusively with a California delegate attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
California District Level Delegate and Democratic strategist, Steven Maviglio, says this is his third time he's attended a Democratic national convention.
He describes a larger sense of unity among delegates and a level of energy he’s not seen in past conventions.
He says Democratic speakers have been focusing on appealing to voters on the fence, independents, and even Republicans.
“Well as a Californian we’re exceptionally proud…than it is being up in the bleachers,” Maviglio said.
Maviglio added that there’s a lot of talk at the convention about the importance of California’s house races — including the 41st Congressional district race.