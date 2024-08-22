California delegate describes his experience at DNC

News Channel 3 had the opportunity to speak exclusively with a California delegate attending the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

California District Level Delegate and Democratic strategist, Steven Maviglio, says this is his third time he's attended a Democratic national convention.

He describes a larger sense of unity among delegates and a level of energy he’s not seen in past conventions.

He says Democratic speakers have been focusing on appealing to voters on the fence, independents, and even Republicans.

“Well as a Californian we’re exceptionally proud…than it is being up in the bleachers,” Maviglio said.

Maviglio added that there’s a lot of talk at the convention about the importance of California’s house races — including the 41st Congressional district race.