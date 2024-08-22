Family of Gov. Jim Justice, candidate for US Senate, reaches agreement to avoid hotel foreclosure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says it has reached an agreement with a credit collection company to avert the foreclosure of their historic hotel as he runs for U.S. Senate. The Greenbrier resort came under threat of auction after JPMorgan Chase sold a longstanding loan to the collection company. The company declared it to be in default. The Justice family says in a statement Thursday that it has reached an agreement to “receive a specific amount to be paid in full by October 24, 2024.” The family says it has already secured the money but has not specified an amount. The collection company’s owner has not commented.

