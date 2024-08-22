Floods maroon many people in Bangladesh and India and cause at least 15 deaths

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Floodwaters have inundated parts of India and Bangladesh, causing at least 15 deaths. Authorities said Thursday at least 11 people have died in India’s state of Tripura and media reports say at least four have died in Bangladesh. Incessant rains caused rivers to flow over their banks and flood protection embankments. In Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands have been marooned, while tens of thousands have taken shelter in schools and elsewhere in Tripura state. Many in Bangladesh got stuck in floodwaters, leaving homes and are seeking help to get to safer places. The military and other volunteers have started working to rescue the affected people.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.