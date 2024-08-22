Former Milwaukee hotel workers accused of killing a man by pinning him down plead not guilty
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Four former Milwaukee hotel workers accused of killing a man by pinning him down have pleaded not guilty to murder charges. The former Hyatt Hotel employees entered the pleas Thursday morning. Each of them faces one count of being party to felony murder in connection with D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death in June. Prosecutors say one of them dragged Mitchell out of the hotel lobby after Mitchell entered a women’s bathroom and the four men together pinned Mitchell down in the hotel driveway for several minutes even though Mitchell complained that he couldn’t breathe. The Milwaukee County medical examiner determined Mitchell suffocated.