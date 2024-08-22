India’s Modi holds security and trade talks with Poland’s leaders en route to war-torn Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted Thursday by his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk before heading to Kyiv for top-level meetings. Modi and Tusk met for talks on security, the war on Ukraine by India’s strategic partner Russia, and invigorating bilateral ties. They were expected to make statements, and later the Indian leader is to meet with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. Ahead of his visit, Modi said Poland was India’s key economy partner in Central Europe. The two leaders are expected to sign bilateral strategic cooperation agreements covering cybersecurity and the defense sector.

