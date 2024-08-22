Jury sides with Pennsylvania teacher in suit against district over Jan. 6 rally

A federal jury says a Pennsylvania school district violated a teacher’s constitutional rights by falsely suggesting he took part in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Jurors found the Allentown School District retaliated against Jason Moorehead when it suspended him after the deadly insurrection in Washington. Moorehead attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally but says he never got closer than a mile to the Capitol. Jurors decided the school district should pay Moorehead $125,000 for economic damages. The jury also found two school board members acted “maliciously or wantonly” and ordered them to pay punitive damages.

