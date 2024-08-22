Man arrested over 1982 IRA bombing that killed 3 police officers in Northern Ireland

LONDON (AP) — Police say they arrested a man in connection with an IRA bombing that killed three Northern Ireland policemen in 1982. Martin John McCauley appeared in Dublin’s High Court on Thursday after being arrested on an extradition warrant related to the murders of Royal Ulster Constabulary Sgt. Sean Quinn and constables Allan McCloy and Paul Hamilton. Police say McCauley’s role in the bombing hasn’t been determined but there is forensic evidence tying him to the carefully planned attack. Plans to charge McCauley with murder would mark a rare prosecution at this time over the violence known as “the Troubles” that reigned for three decades.

