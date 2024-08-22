Mexico City assembly OKs strongest rent control since the 1940s, limiting rises to inflation rate

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The legislature of Mexico City has approved the most ambitious rent control law since the 1940s, which will limit increases to the inflation rate each year. Rents in the vast city of 9 million inhabitants were essentially frozen in the 1940s, and remained so for decades on older buildings before the rules were largely repealed in the 1990s. The new law approved Thursday will also require landlords to register all rental agreements with the city. Mexico City, like many around the world, has seen complaints that rents were rising because of digital nomads and short-term rentals, but those really affected only a handful of touristy neighborhoods.

