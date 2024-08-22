Skip to Content
Palm Desert residents share outrage over mayor’s facebook at city council meeting

Several dozen Palm Desert Residents attended Thursday night's city council meeting to express their concerns regarding one of Mayor Karina Quintanilla's recent Facebook posts.

Quintanilla called out a written article featured in the El Paseo catalog that highlighted the Patriot store.

Bianca Ventura

