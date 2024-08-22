South Korean hotel fire that killed 7 was likely made worse by the lack of sprinklers, officials say

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fire that killed seven people in a South Korean hotel was possibly made worse by the lack of sprinklers. That’s according to fire officials Friday who are investigating the cause of the blaze. At least 12 people are being treated for injuries related to the fire that broke out Thursday evening at the nine-story property in the city of Bucheon, just west of the capital, Seoul. Officials say the fire didn’t spread broadly after starting in an unoccupied room on the 8th floor. But with the room was unprotected by sprinklers, and toxic smoke quickly filled up the upper floors. Most of the victims were found in the rooms and hallways of the eighth and ninth floors.

