Tropical storm forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Hawaii this weekend

HONOLULU (AP) — A tropical storm is expected to deliver strong winds and heavy rain to Hawaii this weekend as it passes south of the island chain. The August storm is evoking memories of the powerful hurricane south of Hawaii that helped fuel a deadly wildfire that destroyed Maui’s Lahaina town last summer. But the National Weather Service said Thursday that Tropical Storm Hone is not creating the same conditions. It’s expected to bring sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of 50 miles per hour to Maui and the Big Island. The Big Island’s eastern side is expected to get 4 to 8 inches of rain.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.