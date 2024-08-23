86-acre brush fire near Banning now 50% contained, I-10 traffic affected

A vehicle fire has sparked a brush fire that burned 86 acres near the Interstate 10 freeway in Banning.

The fire was first reported at approximately 1:52 p.m. at the 2000 block of E Ramsey Street.

Firefighters said that a recreational vehicle caught on fire sparking nearby brush.

The fire quickly burned five acres and at a moderate rate of spread. By 4:00 p.m., 86 acres were blackened, however, forward progress was stopped, authorities confirmed.

As of 4:00 p.m., the fire was 50% contained.

CHP reports that several lanes are closed near the Ramsey exit in Banning.

