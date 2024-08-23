AP Source: Biden to dispatch adviser to China as he looks to sharpen policy focus in final months

BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to dispatch his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to China as the White House aims to sharpen its focus on foreign policy in the Democrat’s final months in office. Sullivan’s visit to meet with his counterpart, Wang Yi, is expected to take place next week, according to a person familiar with planning of the trip who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The White House is expected to announce plans for the trip later Friday. Sullivan has met with Chinese officials several times over the course of the administration to discuss the two economic rivals complicated relationship, but this will be his first visit to China.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.