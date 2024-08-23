Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey apologizes for posting Sandy Hook conspiracy online 11 years ago

Former MMA fighter and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey has issued an online apology for reposting a conspiracy video about the deadly 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting on social media. Rousey, an Olympic bronze medalist in judo, said reposting the video was “the single most regrettable decision of my life” and that she didn’t even believe the video but “was so horrified at the truth that I was grasping for an alternative fiction to cling to instead.” She admits her apology is “11 years too late” and said she deserves to be hated and should have been canceled for it.

