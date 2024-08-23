Four displaced after garage fire damages home in Desert Hot Springs

Four people were displaced after a fire in a garage damaged their home in Desert Hot Springs Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported just before 6:00 p.m. on the 9600 block of Siwanoy Drive.

"Firefighters responded to a single story single family dwelling with heavy fire from the garage," reads a social media post by CAL FIRE.

The fire was quickly knocked down and fully contained at 6:29 p.m., CAL FIRE confirmed.

The Red Cross was requested to assist three adults and one minor who were displaced by the fire.

One patient was evaluated by paramedics and refused further medical care.

