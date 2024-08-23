Heavy rainstorms killed 11 people and left 14 others missing in northeastern Chinese city

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say heavy rainstorms that swept a city in northeast China this week killed 11 people and left 14 others missing, while causing more than $1 billion in damages. State broadcaster CCTV on Friday reported the casualties recorded in the city of Huludao in Liaoning province. It says an officer who was trying to save lives was one of the people who died. According to preliminary estimates, 188,800 people were affected by the natural disaster this week, with losses amounting to about $1.4 billion. A large number of roads, bridges and cables were damaged. CCTV says the hardest-hit parts of the city experienced a year’s worth of rain in just half a day, and overall it was the strongest rainfall in the city since meteorological records began in 1951.

