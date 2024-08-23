Michigan political parties meet to nominate candidates in competitive Supreme Court races

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Both major political parties are gathering in Michigan to choose nominees for the state Supreme Court, setting up two campaigns for two available seats with majority control of the tribunal at stake. Supreme Court races in Michigan are officially nonpartisan, meaning candidates appear without a party label on the ballot. But they are chosen at party conventions. Democratic-backed justices currently hold a 4-3 majority. One candidate in the running for Republicans’ backing is attorney Matthew DePerno. He rose to prominence after repeating false claims about results of the 2020 election and faces felony charges of trying to illegally access and tamper with voting machines.

