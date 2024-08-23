New Zealand official says Western neglect of Pacific Islands let other nations boost their influence

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters says Western nations, including the United States and New Zealand, failed to understand swiftly enough the geopolitical importance of island nations in the South Pacific, leaving a power vacuum that allowed other countries to increase their diplomatic influence. Peters made the comment in an interview with The Associated Press in Wellington ahead of an annual summit in Tonga of leaders of Pacific nations, including Australia and New Zealand. Crises of sovereignty, climate change and foreign influence in some of the world’s smallest and most remote nations are expected to take center stage.

