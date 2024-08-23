Oklahoma teachers were told to use the Bible. There’s resistance from schools as students return

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s Bixby school district has lots to show off for a fast-growing Tulsa suburb, including a state-of-the-art new high school and plans for a $12 million upgrade to its football complex. But, what the district does not have as students returned this week is a Bible in every classroom. This is despite a statewide mandate from Oklahoma’s education chief and promises of repercussions for those who don’t comply. Dozens of other school districts also are disregarding the order that propelled Oklahoma this summer to the center of a growing push by conservatives to give religion a bigger role in public schools.

