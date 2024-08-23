Pakistan flies home the injured and the bodies of 28 Shiite pilgrims killed in a bus crash in Iran

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has brought home the bodies of 28 Shiite pilgrims who died in a bus crash in Iran this week while heading to Iraq for a pilgrimage. A Pakistani military aircraft on Friday also flew home 23 pilgrims who were injured in the accident on Tuesday night in the central Iranian province of Yazd. The killed and injured pilgrims were from various districts in Sindh province. Earlier in the day, Iranian officials handed over the bodies of the crash victims to Pakistani diplomats. Prayer services were held in Iran and later in Pakistan, where the crash victims were to be buried in their home districts early on Saturday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.