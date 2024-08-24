Brazil and Colombia call on Venezuela to release vote tallies, denounce ‘violence and repression’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The leaders of Brazil and Colombia have again called on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to release voting tallies. The call on Saturday came days after Venezuela’s Supreme Court backed the government’s disputed claims that it won elections in July. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Colombian President Gustavo Petro said in a joint statement that the “credibility of the electoral process can only be restored through the transparent publication of disaggregated and verifiable data.” The two leaders also warned against repression as the Venezuelan government has jailed thousands and met protests with violence.

