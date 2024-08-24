Dr. Fauci was hospitalized with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson says

A spokesperson says Dr. Anthony Fauci spent time in the hospital with a case of West Nile virus and is now recovering at home. He is expected to make a full recovery. The virus is commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jonathan LaPook, says in a social media post that he spoke with Fauci by phone Saturday, and that Fauci spent about a week in the hospital after likely being infected from a mosquito bite that he got in his backyard. As chief White House medical adviser, Fauci was the public face of the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

