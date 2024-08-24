Flash flood on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island leaves 11 dead

TERNATE ISLAND, Indonesia (AP) — A flash flood following torrential rains on Indonesia’s eastern Ternate Island has left 11 people dead. Search and rescue teams working with local residents on Sunday recovered 10 bodies in Rua village in North Maluku province. The team was still trying to retrieve one more body, said an official from the island’s search and rescue agency. The flash flood swept away residential areas and cut off the main road and access to Rua. Dozens of houses and buildings were buried in mud. Heavy rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near floodplains.

