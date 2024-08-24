How do you deal with stress? In Nigeria, swinging a sledgehammer in a ‘rage room’ helps

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — In Nigeria’s largest city, stressed-out residents are finding their reset button in a “rage room” where they pay to smash electronics and furniture with a sledgehammer. It’s a break from the strain of the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation in Africa’s most populous country. Times are tough in Nigeria, a country of over 200 million people. Growing frustration among youths led to recent mass protests in which several people were killed by security forces. Mental health services remain foreign or unaffordable for many. The West African nation has fewer than 400 registered psychologists.

