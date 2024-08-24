Italian prosecutors open shipwreck and manslaughter investigation into superyacht sinking

ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy have opened an investigation into shipwreck and manslaughter after a superyacht capsized during a storm off the coast of Sicily, killing seven people onboard. The Termini Imerese prosecutor confirmed the investigation but said no suspect is currently identified. He told reporters Saturday officials are in the initial phase of the investigation and cannot exclude any development. The main question investigators are focusing on is how a sailing vessel deemed “unsinkable” by its manufacturer, Italian shipyard Perini Navi, sank while a nearby sailboat remained largely unscathed. The sailboat was carrying a crew of 10 people and 12 passengers.

