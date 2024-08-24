This bird species was extinct in Europe. Now it’s back, and humans must help it migrate for winter

PATERZELL, Germany (AP) — The Northern Bald Ibis, or the Waldrapp, once soared over North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and much of Europe. They were hunted essentially to extinction by the 17th century. While breeding and rewilding efforts have been successful, the birds no longer knew the route to migrate for the winter. The Waldrappteam acts as foster parents and flight instructors for the Central European population in the hopes of teaching the birds how to fly to warmer areas. This year marks the 17th journey with human guides, and the second time the route has had to end in Spain due to climate change.

