Alaska landslide kills 1 person and injures 3 in Ketchikan, authorities say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One person was killed and three were injured by a landslide that prompted a mandatory evacuation in the Alaska city of Ketchikan. The Ketchikan Gateway Borough and City of Ketchikan said in a joint statement that three people were transported to Ketchikan Medical Center following the landslide around 4 p.m. Sunday that damaged homes and infrastructure in the city about 297 miles south of Junea. Authorities have issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas near the landslide and a shelter has been opened at Ketchikan High School. Various local and state agencies have responded. The city and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy have issued emergency declarations. Dunleavy says Homeland Security and transportation department personnel are expected to travel to Ketchikan on Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.