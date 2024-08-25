‘Barcelona or die’ For Senegalese dreaming of Europe, the deadly Atlantic route is not a deterrent

THIAROYE-SUR-MER, Senegal (AP) — Salamba Ndiaye is one of thousands of young Senegalese who try to leave the West African country each year to head to Spain, fleeing poverty and the lack of job opportunities for young people. Most head to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago off the coast of West Africa, which is used as a stepping stone to continental Europe. Since the beginning of the year, more than 22,300 people have landed on the Canary Islands, 126% more than the same period last year. That’s according to statistics released by Spain’s Interior Ministry.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.