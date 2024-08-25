Hurricane Hone sweeps past Hawaii, dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Hone is passing just south of Hawaii, close enough to sweep the coast of the Big Island with tropical storm force winds. Rain falling Sunday on the southeastern slopes could total a foot or more, and the National Weather Service has canceled red flag fire warnings for the entire island chain. Hone is Hawaiian for “sweet and soft,” but the hurricane poked at memories still fresh of last year’s deadly blazes on Maui. The weather service says the main threats now are flooding, damaging winds and large surf. Hurricane Gilma is now a Category 4 hurricane, but it remains far behind Hone and should weaken into a depression before it reaches the islands.

