Malaysian naval attack ship sinks after hitting unknown object

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities are working to salvage a 45-year-old fast attack naval ship that sank after it struck an unknown underwater object. The navy said a leak was first detected in the engine room of the KD Pendekar on Sunday, which quickly flooded the vessel. It said the crew failed to fix the hole and the 260-ton ship sank underwater hours later off the coast of southern Johor state, neighboring Singapore. All 39 crew members were evacuated safely. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the incident. Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin on Monday ordered an inspection of naval vessels that are over 40 years old, which make up at least a third of the country’s fleet.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.