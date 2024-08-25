Protesters against judiciary overhaul plan urge Mexican president to ‘respect democracy’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Protesters have marched across Mexico in the latest opposition to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s proposed judicial overhaul and other moves by the governing party that critics say will weaken democratic checks and balances. Demonstrators rallied Sunday in Mexico City as well as in Michoacan, Puebla, Leon, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Veracruz and a number of other states. In the capital, throngs of people, many of them striking court workers and judges, ended their march outside the Supreme Court building. They waved flags reading “Judicial independence” and “Respect democracy.”

