Russia unleashes massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage on Ukraine, targeting multiple regions across the country, Ukrainian Air Force has said. The attack, which began around midnight and continued into Monday morning, appeared to be the biggest one in weeks. The country’s energy infrastructure appeared to be targeted. According to the air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving towards eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv, and power supply in some areas of the city has been disrupted.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.