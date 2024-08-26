A dam collapses in eastern Sudan after heavy rainfall. Local media report dozens missing

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s health ministry says a dam has collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the eastern Red Sea state, sending water flooding over nearby homes. Local media said dozens of people are missing. In a statement late Sunday, the ministry said that the Arbaat dam had collapsed and that resources had been deployed to the area to help the people who had been stranded. The statement said at least four people had died but did not give an estimate of how many were missing. However, a local official told the Sudanese news site Al-Tagheer that he believed there to be at least 60 dead, and another outlet, Medameek, reported there were more than 100 people missing.

