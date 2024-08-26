Army private who fled to North Korea will plead guilty to desertion

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Army private who fled to North Korea just over a year ago will plead guilty to desertion and four other charges and take responsibility for his conduct. The Army had charged Army Pvt. Travis King with 14 offenses, and had scheduled a hearing for last month at Fort Bliss, Texas. The hearing was delayed as lawyers worked to reach a negotiated settlement on the case. Nine other charges will be dismissed. That’s according to King’s lawyer, Franklin D. Rosenblatt.

